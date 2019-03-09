Check out Whatsapp’s new feature!

Social media giant Whatsapp is one of the most commonly used application to be touch with people all over the world through voice calls, video calls, chats, group chats and many more features that Whatsapp is providing its users. In its latest addition, Whatsapp have introduced Touch ID and Face ID on iPhone to help prevent someone from taking your phone and reading your messages.

Also aiming to keep its messages on iPhones safe from prying eyes, Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp had earlier introduced Touch ID and Face ID functionality on the devices.

“At WhatsApp, we care deeply about private messaging and we’re excited to introduce Touch ID and Face ID on iPhone to help prevent someone from taking your phone and reading your messages,” the company said in a statement.

To enable the feature in WhatsApp, iPhone users need to go to the settings, account, privacy and then screen lock and turn on Touch ID or Face ID.

The users have the option to select the amount of time before Touch ID or Face ID is prompted after WhatsApp is closed, the company added.

The privacy feature has been rolled out for users of iPhone 5s and later models and on iOS 9 OS and above.

The beta version of “WhatsApp Business” — a free-to-download communication tool specifically designed for small businesses — has also been made available for iOS users in February 2019.