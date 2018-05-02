Chhota Rajan sentenced to lifetime imprisonment in J Dey murder case

New Delhi: In accordance to the murder of Journalist Jyotirmay Dey seven years ago, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court today sentenced lifetime imprisonment to Underworld don Chhota Rajan and seven others for killing Journalist Jyotirmay Dey. Other than Rajan, those convicted earlier in the day include Rohit Thangappan alias Satish Kalia, Anil Waghmode, Abhijit Shinde, Nilesh Shedge, Arun Dhake, Mangesh Agawane, Sachin Gaikwad, Deepak Sisodia and Vinod Asrani, who died during the trial. Dey, who was Editor (Investigations) of…

New Delhi: In accordance to the murder of Journalist Jyotirmay Dey seven years ago, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court today sentenced lifetime imprisonment to Underworld don Chhota Rajan and seven others for killing Journalist Jyotirmay Dey.

Other than Rajan, those convicted earlier in the day include Rohit Thangappan alias Satish Kalia, Anil Waghmode, Abhijit Shinde, Nilesh Shedge, Arun Dhake, Mangesh Agawane, Sachin Gaikwad, Deepak Sisodia and Vinod Asrani, who died during the trial.

Dey, who was Editor (Investigations) of Midday was shot dead on June 11, 2011 when he was on his way home in Powai. According to the prosecution, gangster Chhota Rajan’s men, Satish Kalia, Anil Waghmode, Abhijeet Shinde, Nilesh Shendge, Arun Dake, Mangesh Agawane and Sachin Gaikwad, followed Dey from his mother’s house. Kalia shot him with a .32 bore pistol near Powai garden before fleeing with the rest of the gang.

The prosecution said Dey was shot on the orders of Rajan, who was allegedly instigated by Vora, who worked with a different newspaper at the time. The mafia don was deported from Indonesia’s Bali in November 2015 and subsequently made an accused in the case.

Arup Patnaik, who was the police commissioner of Mumbai at the time of the murder, said: “I feel relieved. This is the first time that an underworld don has been convicted in a regular (murder) case.”

“Whether the acquittals of (Jigna and Paulson) were on technical grounds or based on facts will be known only after obtaining a copy of the order. Anyway, I am sure the CBI will appeal against it in the higher court,” Patnaik added.