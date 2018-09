Chidambaram takes on Modi govt, here’s why

Congress leader P. Chidambaram today mocked at the Narendra Modi government for refusing a probe into the Rafale deal after Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley discredited former French President Francois Hollande’s revelation on the choice of an offset partner.

“Truth cannot have two versions’ says Finance Minister (Jaitley). Absolutely correct. Since, according to the Finance Minister, there are two versions, what is the best way to find out which version is ‘true’?

“Either (1) order an inquiry or (2) toss a coin. I suppose the Finance Minister would prefer to toss a coin (preferably with ‘head’ on both sides).

“It is a pity that the government does not see the inexorable flow of events and refuses to order an inquiry. Who knows what will happen in six months or 12 months,” the senior Congress leader said in a series of tweets.

“Truth cannot have two versions,” Jaitley on Sunday cited Hollande’s initial claim to a French website that “Reliance Defence partnership with Dassault Aviation was entered at the suggestion of the Indian Government” and his subsequent statement to the AFP news agency that “he is not aware if government ever lobbied for Reliance Defence”.