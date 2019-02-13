China wants to make a deal with US very badly: Trump

The United States President Donald Trump said that China wants to make a deal with US ‘very badly’ and he wants it to be a real deal.

“Things are going well with China. China wants to make a deal very badly. I want it to be a real deal, not just a deal that makes (it) — you know, cosmetically look good for a year. We have a chance to make a real deal with China,” Donald Trump told reporters after his Cabinet meeting at the White House on Tuesday.

A high-powered American delegation led by Mr Lighthizer is currently in China for negotiations with his Chinese counterparts on a bilateral trade deal, which, the US says, needs to bring down the bilateral trade deficit, stop Chinese theft of intellectual property and end coercion of American companies in China.

Donald Trump said he has no plans to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in the immediate future or at the end of March. “Not at this moment. We have our people over there now. I just got a report,” he said in response to a question.

The United States, he said, is talking from a position of strength. “We’ve never been in this position before. We’ve always been a lame duck. We’re not a lame duck anymore. We’ve gone up tremendously in value as a country, in economic value. Tremendously,” he said.

China, he said, has the worst performing stock market right now in the world, adding that it is because of the United States, which has one of the best performing stock markets. “But we are the best performing country and we have a lot of potential for further growth,” he said.