Chit fund scam case: CBI to interrogate former Left Front ministers

According to the information given by the official, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will interrogate two former Left Front ministers in Tripura in connection with a case of the Kolkata-based Rose Valley chit fund scam. "The CBI has informed the Tripura Assembly Speaker about their intention to interrogate former Left Front ministers Badal Chowdhury and Bijita Nath within this week," the assembly official added. Both the former ministers, currently legislators, said that they would appear before the CBI officials…

According to the information given by the official, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will interrogate two former Left Front ministers in Tripura in connection with a case of the Kolkata-based Rose Valley chit fund scam.

“The CBI has informed the Tripura Assembly Speaker about their intention to interrogate former Left Front ministers Badal Chowdhury and Bijita Nath within this week,” the assembly official added.

Both the former ministers, currently legislators, said that they would appear before the CBI officials to reply to their queries. The CBI in June 2017 questioned Nath and Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) central Committee member Gautam Das in connection with the cases of the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

CPI-M central committee member and party’s state secretary Bijan Dhar said that it was widely known that the CBI has been used by the ruling parties at the Centre.

“No CPI-M leaders and former Left Front ministers were involved with any chit fund organisations,” Dhar told the media adding that if CBI wants any information from the party leaders they would share, there is no problem in it.”