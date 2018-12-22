Christmas has always been special for Randeep Hooda

By
Team Pardaphash
-
Randeep-Hooda
Christmas celebrations are on and Actor Randeep Hooda mentions that Christmas has always been special though not a religious affair for him.

Scotch brand William Lawson’s kicked-off Christmas 2018 on Thursday in Gurugram by challenging everyone to channel their inner ‘Bad Boy’ with Randeep.

