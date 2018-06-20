Clashes in Afghanistan, 61 killed

Kabul: According to the information given by the authorities, minimum of least 45 Afghan security forces and 16 militants have been killed after Taliban militants attacked security checkpoints in two Afghanistan provinces.

In one attack, 30 Afghan Army soldiers and 16 Taliban militants were killed overnight after militants stormed two security checkpoints in Badghis province, provincial governor Abdul Qhafoor Malikzai told Xinhua news agency.

The governor added that more than 15 militants were also wounded during the fierce clashes. The security posts were overrun by the militants and those among the injured were a Taliban shadow provincial governor.

In another attack in Farah province, 15 policemen were killed. No official of Afghan Defence Ministry was immediately available to make comments.

The Afghan security forces’ casualties have risen since the beginning of 2015 when Afghan soldiers and police assumed full responsibilities of security from the US and NATO troops.