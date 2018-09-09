Clean mobility powered by clean energy is our powerful weapon: Modi

New Delhi: Praising India’s Information Technology sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that clean mobility powered by clean energy is India’s powerful weapon.

Addressing people at the launch of the two-day “Move: Global Mobility Summit”, Modi stated: “Clean mobility powered by clean energy is our most powerful weapon in our fight against climate change. This means a pollution-free, clean drive, leading to clean air and better living standards for our people.”

Modi said that in a rapidly transforming mobility paradigm, India had inherent strength and comparative advantages over other major economies.

“We have little of the legacy of resource-blind mobility. We have fewer vehicles per capita than other major economies. Thus, we do not carry much of the baggage of other economies that were built on the back of private car ownership. This gives us a window of opportunity to create an all new seamless mobility ecosystem,” the Prime Minister said.

He added that not only did India have a strong Information Technology sector, but also its vast public digital infrastructure created by the unique identity programme Aadhaar.

“With digitally empowered 850 million Indian citizens, we can demonstrate how such digital infrastructure can be combined with new mobility business models.

“Our renewable energy boost will ensure that the environmental benefits of electric mobility can be fully realised. We plan to draw 175 GW of energy from renewables by 2022. We are already the fifth largest producer of solar energy and sixth largest of renewable energy in the world,” Modi added.