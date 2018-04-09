Click to know Airtel’s new Broadband Plan!

In order to take on Reliance Jio, every other telecom companies are offering new recharge plans for their customers every now and then amidst all this the famous telecom company Airtel have yet again managed to launch its first broadband plan that comes with a monthly rental of Rs. 2,199 designed especially for the subscribers on the FTTH (Fiber-To-the-Home) service, the new plan offers 1200GB of ultra-high-speed data along with unlimited STD/ local calling benefits. Airtel subscribers opting for the…

In order to take on Reliance Jio, every other telecom companies are offering new recharge plans for their customers every now and then amidst all this the famous telecom company Airtel have yet again managed to launch its first broadband plan that comes with a monthly rental of Rs. 2,199 designed especially for the subscribers on the FTTH (Fiber-To-the-Home) service, the new plan offers 1200GB of ultra-high-speed data along with unlimited STD/ local calling benefits.

Airtel subscribers opting for the new 300Mbps broadband plan will get a bunch of offerings, including a free subscription to Airtel’s OTT apps – Wynk Music and Airtel TV, alongside Amazon Prime subscription, which Airtel is offering to other subscribers as well.

The plan also includes data rollover benefits, Airtel Surprise, and myHome Rewards. Furthermore, there is bonus data of 1TB that is valid until October 31 and is applicable only through the online purchase of the plan.

The availability of the 300Mbps home broadband plan is limited to select circles across India. Subscribers need to visit Airtel’s broadband site to check its availability in regions.

While announcing the launch of the new plan, CEO-Homes Bharti Airtel George Mathen went on to say: “Following the resounding success of our V-Fiber home broadband offering, we are delighted to introduce the new FTTH based plans for customers looking for higher speeds. Fixed broadband continues to be the preferred in-home mode for customers to consume online digital content and the average usage per home is growing at a breakneck speed. With this in mind, we will plan to expand our FTTH offerings over the coming days and provide our customers the choice of home broadband plans across a wide range of price points and speeds.”