Click to Know: Price, Features & Specifications of ‘Intex Staari 10’!

The famous technical company Intex which is known for its brand image and durability has yet again managed to launch its brand new smartphone ‘Intex Staari 10’ in India at Rs. 5,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant. Specifications:- 1. The dual-SIM (Nano) Intex Staari 10 runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. The handset sports a 5.2-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display with Shatterproof Screen and a 16:9 aspect ratio. 2. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6737…

The famous technical company Intex which is known for its brand image and durability has yet again managed to launch its brand new smartphone ‘Intex Staari 10’ in India at Rs. 5,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant.

Specifications:-

1. The dual-SIM (Nano) Intex Staari 10 runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. The handset sports a 5.2-inch HD (720×1280 pixels) IPS display with Shatterproof Screen and a 16:9 aspect ratio.

2. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6737 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM.

3. In the camera department, the Intex Staari 10 sports a 13-megapixel rear sensor with LED flash. On the front, it gets a 5-megapixel camera with LED flash for selfies and video calls.

4. Camera features include HDR, Face Beauty, geo-tagging, and Face Detection. There is 32GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). A 2800mAh Li-Ion battery powers the internals from underneath the hood.

5. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, FM radio, Micro-USB with OTG support (only for mouse and flash disk), and GPS/ A-GPS.

6. Sensors onboard the Intex Staari 10 include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor. Dimensions are 150×74.4×9.0mm and weight is 170 grams.

7. The Intex Staari 10 comes with preloaded miFON suite that contains nine security features including lost phone tracker, the option to click the thief’s selfie and get it emailed, missing phone siren, antivirus and data backup, SIM change notification, data security, family member tracking, SOS panic button, and device fitness.