Click to know the launch date of ‘2018 Hyundai Santro’!

If you have been thinking to buy a car at an affordable price since days, not to worry then as the famous automobile company Hyundai have something special to look out for. It has been caught up several times testing its small car ‘Hyundai Santro’ but has still not confirmed the launch.

But, according to the information given by the sources close to the manufacturer have confirmed that the small car will be launched before October 2018. The launch will coincide with the end of Hyundai’s tear-jerking “Brilliant Moments” campaign. If we had to pick a date, we’d say September 23, 2018. Why? Because that date marks the 20th anniversary of the lovable Santro in India. For a manufacturer banking on riding the nostalgia wave, the date should be tempting enough.

Back to the car, the 2018 Santro will be powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder engine. The motor is likely to develop around 66PS of power and 95Nm of torque. Hyundai has confirmed that an automated manual transmission (AMT) will be offered alongside the usual manual transmission. The brand has also categorically ruled out the possibility of a diesel-powered variant.

In terms of design, the small car looks typically Hyundai. The spy shots gave away the tallboy design, the high-set nose, and the small (possibly 14-inch) tyres with wheel caps. Check out all the spy shots in the following story.

Hyundai’s small hatch faces big competition from the likes of the Maruti WagonR, Celerio, and the Tata Tiago. We’re expecting prices to start around the Rs 3.5 lakh mark and top out under Rs 6 lakh.