Click to know the release date of Sushant-Shraddha starrer ‘Chhichhore’!

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput who will next be seen in the forthcoming directorial venture of Dangal fame Nitish Kumar ‘Chhichhore’, are all set to hit the screens together with the movie on August 30, 2019.

“‘A timeless tale Of timepass’ ‘Chhichhore’! Starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor and an insanely talented cast. Presented by Fox Star Hindi, a NGE Movies production. Releasing on August 30, 2019,” he captioned the image.

Shraddha tweeted that she is proud to be in Tiwari’s directorial.

“A crazy cast gathers to tell a timeless tale of… Timepass. Proud to be in Nitesh Tiwari’s next after ‘Dangal’ — ‘Chhichhore’, alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. Presented by Fox Star Hindi, a NGE Movies production… Releasing on August 30, 2019.”

Details related to the film are under wraps.

