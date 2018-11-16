CM Yogi Adityanath pays surprise visit to Lucknow Police lines

CM Yogi Adityanath pays surprise visit to Lucknow Police lines

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath today went on a surprise visit to the Lucknow police lines for the inspection of the residential quarters and other basic facilities that are being provided there.

CM Yogi’s visit laid a positive impact among the officers while there were some orders and guideline given to them as well.

Lucknow SSP Kalanidhi Naithani rushed to lines and was thereafter present while CM inspected the conference hall, RTC barrack and residential quarters. PAC camp area was also inspected in the presence of senior police officials.

