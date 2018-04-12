CM Yogi visits “Pitambara Shaktipeeth”, stress reliever or religious visit?

Amid all the havoc in the recent few days regarding the Unnao Rape Case, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aadityanath is in Maa Pitambara temple at Datiya in Madhya Pradesh. The ashram is located in Datia town of Madhya Pradesh, India. According to sources, the mounting pressure in the Unnao rape case has been the reason for stress for the UP Chief Minister. There are several religious beliefs associated with this holy place. Chief Minister Yogi Aadityanath reached Datiya today…

According to sources, the mounting pressure in the Unnao rape case has been the reason for stress for the UP Chief Minister. There are several religious beliefs associated with this holy place.

Chief Minister Yogi Aadityanath reached Datiya today morning at 10 and then went to Baglamukhi Temple to seek blessings.

There have been several occasions where the UP government landed themselves in fray in the recent past be it crime controlling or mounting rape cases in the state.

This holy place is known for visits by the political people, leaders like Jawaharlal Nehr, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Indira Gandhi have visited this place. BJP stalwarts like Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh also visited this place ahead of Uttar Pradesh Polls.