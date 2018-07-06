Coach of the Bandra LTT-Madurai Express derails in Pune

According to the information given by the officials, a coach of the Bandra LTT-Madurai Express got derailed in Pune and the incident occurred around 2.45 a.m. when a seater-cum-luggage coach got off the tracks while entering the Khandala station in Pune district.

No casualties were reported and the train left for its onward journey around 6 a.m. after detaching the affected coach, said a Central Railway spokesperson.

At least five services were hit on the Mumbai-Pune route, while Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Pune Intercity Express, Sinhagad Express, Pragati Express and Karjat-Pune-Karjat passenger train were cancelled; the Bhusaval-Pune Express was diverted.