Coconut oil is a beauty enhancer, here’s how!

Almost everyone is well aware about the advantages of coconut oil and it is that one oil which has several uses which are good for health and body at the same time. Used excessively as a cooking oil in the Southern part of India while mostly coconut oil is used for oiling the hair and moisturizer for skin.

Instead of using several beauty creams and makeup for your face which in turn causes harmful effects on the face and is one of the basic reasons for pimples and early age wrinkles, use coconut oil on your face to keep it glowing and beautiful.

Glowing skin is nowadays on the top of each one’s priority list and what else can be better than coconut oil being a beauty enhancer. Along with doing well for the skin, it has certain other benefits:-

1. Nourishes Lips- You can add a few drops of coconut to any of your lip balm or chapstick, this will help in making your lips moist and getting rid of dry lips.

2. Makeup remover- Instead of using different makeup removing creams and cleansing milk, coconut oil can also act as the perfect makeup remover.

3. Face Scrub- Mix coconut oil with coconut sugar and use this mixture as a scrub on your face for at least 2-3 times a week. This will give you a much smoother skin than ever before.