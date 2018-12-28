Jammu/Srinagar: The Met Office has informed that Jammu and Srinagar are experiencing record-breaking cold as intense cold wave lashed Jammu and Kashmir.

“The minimum temperature in Jammu was 2.6 degrees Celsius on Friday which is the lowest in this season,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

“After 11 years, the minimum temperature has dropped so much in Jammu. On December 31, 2007, the minimum temperature was 2.3 degrees Celsius,” he said.

Srinagar continued to experience intense cold as the minimum temperature settled at minus 7.7 degree Celsius which is the lowest in 28 years.

“On December 7, 1990, the minimum temperature was minus 8.8 degree Celsius in Srinagar,” the official said.