Commando 3 shooting start today: Vidyut Jammwal

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Commando 3’ said that the shooting for the movie will begin from today and also shared a photograph of the film’s clapboard.

Actress Adah Sharma, who will star opposite Vidyut in the film, wrote: “Thank you Vidyut Jammwal for the cool badge! ‘Commando 3’ Bhavana Reddy. Why is there no H in Adah? (maybe because I’m already hot).”

The “Commando” series was introduced in 2011 with “Commando: A One Man Army”. The second part was “Commando 2: The Black Money Trail”. Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah has backed the franchise.