Commando 3 shooting start today: Vidyut Jammwal

By
Prishita Rathi
-
Vidyut-Jamwal
Commando 3 shooting start today: Vidyut Jammwal

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Commando 3’ said that the shooting for the movie will begin from today and also shared a photograph of the film’s clapboard.

Actor Vidyut Jammwal, who has featured in the first two instalments of the film, shared a photograph of the film’s clapboard and captioned: it: “‘Commando 3’ starts today!”

Actress Adah Sharma, who will star opposite Vidyut in the film, wrote: “Thank you Vidyut Jammwal for the cool badge! ‘Commando 3’ Bhavana Reddy. Why is there no H in Adah? (maybe because I’m already hot).”

The “Commando” series was introduced in 2011 with “Commando: A One Man Army”. The second part was “Commando 2: The Black Money Trail”. Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah has backed the franchise.

Bollywood News,Bollywood Breaking News,Entertainment News,Entertainment Breaking News,, Actress Adah Sharma, bollywood news, Commando 3, Entertainment news, Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Vidyut Jammwal

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Commando 3’ said that the shooting for the movie will begin from today and also shared a photograph of the film’s clapboard. Actor Vidyut Jammwal, who…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

MORE FROM PARDAPHASH