Commercial license no longer required for auto, taxi drivers: Here are details!

According to the information given by the ministry officials, commercial license will no longer be required for the drivers of taxis, autos, e-rickshaws that are employed for food delivery etc as their private licences will be accepted legally for the same, ensure increased employment opportunities to lakhs of drivers. But the government has also announced that commercial license for buses, trucks and other heavy commercial vehicles will remain manditory. Getting a commercial driving licence had so far been a necessity…

According to the information given by the ministry officials, commercial license will no longer be required for the drivers of taxis, autos, e-rickshaws that are employed for food delivery etc as their private licences will be accepted legally for the same, ensure increased employment opportunities to lakhs of drivers. But the government has also announced that commercial license for buses, trucks and other heavy commercial vehicles will remain manditory.

Getting a commercial driving licence had so far been a necessity for driving a transport vehicle, a process that had people waiting for one year. A commercial driving licence was obtained after the driver received his personal driving licence.

The ministry also hopes that the new order will also bring an end to a lot of corruption involved in obtaining transport or commercial licences. The ministry officials have also suggested that the states must also do away with issuing badges for those driving commercial vehicles.

While the decision comes as a relief to the auto and taxi drivers, there also fears that this will increase congestion on the roads since it’ll be easier to bring a taxi or auto or e-rickshaw on the road.

However, the ministry believes that more availability of such vehicles on the road will reduce dependence on private vehicles. According to a transport expert, one taxi replaces at least six private cars and an auto can replace over a dozen cars.

While the calculations are sound in theory, if one cab replaces six cars and one auto replaces 12, it will actually be good for our roads. But then, a fact remains that the average private car driver or two-wheeler rider is reluctant to resort to taking cabs because they turn out to be expensive on a daily basis.