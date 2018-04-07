Commonwealth Games: England defeat India in men’s basketball match

England team defeated India 100-54 in the men's preliminary round Pool B basketball match at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Saturday. For India, Aravind Annadurai was the most sucessfull, scoring 22 points. After India suffered a gut-wrenching loss in their first game against Cameroon, it was expected from them to reverse the performance in the second game. But once again India failed to display a quality game. Despite starting handsomely, India surrendered their lead and never came closer to…

After India suffered a gut-wrenching loss in their first game against Cameroon, it was expected from them to reverse the performance in the second game. But once again India failed to display a quality game. Despite starting handsomely, India surrendered their lead and never came closer to the England’s score throughout the match.

In the first quarter India scored 15 points compared to England’s 19. In the second quarter India only managed to score nine points to England’s 27. The third and fourth quarter saw India combining 30 as compared to England’s 54

Coming to the match, India started the proceedings on a positive note, scoring the first basket through P.G. Akhilan. Soon Arvind joined him and scores couple of more to hand India a crucial lead. Just after that Aravind scored a three-pointer and Satnam Singh scored two to make it 9-4.