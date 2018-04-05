Commonwealth Games: Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins gold for India

Star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu made her country proud by winning gold at the 21st edition of the Commonwealth Games with a power-packed performance in the women's 48 kilogram category. The Manipuri starlifter left the competition far behind by setting Games and Commonwealth records in the snatch, clean and jerk as well as the total. She registered 86 kg in the snatch and 110 kg in clean and jerk for a total of 196 kg. Marie Hanitra of Mauritius finished a…

Marie Hanitra of Mauritius finished a distant second with a total of 170 kg while Dinusha Gomes of Sri Lanka took bronze with 155 kg. Chanu started off on a rousing note by breaking the existing Games record with a lift of 80 kg.

She went on to break the record another two times with successful attempts of 84 kg and 86 kg, the latter being her new personal best. That gave her a massive lead of 10 kilograms over second placed Marie at the end of the snatch session.