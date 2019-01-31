Cong accuses Modi of “devastating the economy”

New Delhi: Congress today accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “devastating the economy” by saying that India’s unemployment rate was at a four-decade high.

“In just five years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has devastated the economy and driven unemployment to a 45-year-high. The youth of India have one question for you Modiji, Hows The Jobs,” tweeted the Congress.

“Unemployment rate is at a 45-year-high. This is why the NSSO (National Sample Survey Office) Report was kept under the wraps.

“This is why members of NSC (National Statistical Commission) resigned. Promise of two crore jobs turned out to be a cruel joke!