Cong attack PM over drop in value of rupee

By
Team Pardaphash
-
Narendra Modi, Congress
Modi accuses Congress of spreading lies by hiring foreign agencies

Congress today attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the drop in the value of rupee and mentioned said there seems to be a competition between the BJP and the rupee to see “who will fall lower”.

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari likened the country’s economy is “like a rudderless boat on a very choppy ocean”.

Referring to Modi’s tweet during the UPA regime which said “there is a competition between the Congress and the rupee – who will fall lower..”, he said: “The rupee, that day was trading at Rs 59.27 to the dollar. Five years later, almost to the date, the rupee has been hovering around Rs 69 to a dollar and that is the lowest the rupee has ever fallen.

“Today, for the better part of the day, the rupee was trading at Rs. 69.10 to a dollar.

Congress today attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the drop in the value of rupee and mentioned said there seems to be a competition between the BJP and the rupee to see "who will fall lower". Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

MORE FROM PARDAPHASH