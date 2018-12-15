Cong is trying to sabotage country’s security preparedness: Javadekar

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar today said that the Congress is trying to sabotage the country’s security preparedness by raking up the Rafale deal issue, despite the Supreme Court ruling that there was no need for a probe.

Javadekar, who is here to participate in the 31st annual convocation ceremony of the Goa University, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was willing to have a discussion on the Rafale fighter aircraft purchase in Parliament, but blamed the Congress for demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe without discussion.

“This is nothing but sabotage of our security preparedness. We have already said that Rahul Gandhi owes an apology to the nation, to the defence forces and Lok Sabha also,” Javadekar told the media on the sidelines of the convocation ceremony.