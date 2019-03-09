Cong slams Centre for its “failure” to bring back Nirav Modi

Congress today slammed the Centre for its “failure” to bring back the fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi as he is tracked down to London. Nirav is wanted in the Rs 13,500 crore PNB fraud case.

The opposition’s attack came soon after the UK’s The Telegraph newspaper claimed that Nirav Modi has been spotted in London.

Hitting out at the government, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a video message, “Today, the fugitive diamantaire ‘chota Modi’ Nirav Modi has been traced to London — living a luxurious life in a Rs 75 crore flat and wearing a jacket worth 10,000 British Pound.”

“It is right Modiji (Narendra Modi), first rob Rs 23,000 crore from the banks; escape the country without any problem and then ridicule the investigative agencies like the CBI and the ED.

“Impossible is possible under Modi. It seems that Modiji is running Bank Fraudster Settlement Company. In five years Rs 1 lakh crore has been robbed by the fugitives and you were unable to catch them.

“You promised to bring back Rs 80,000 crore black money but instead you allowed Rs 1 lakh crore to be robbed from the banks. It is because Modi hai to mumkin hai (Impossible is possible, under Modi),” he said.