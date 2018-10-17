Cong slams PM Modi for illegitimately benefiting a crony friend

The Congress today slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for benefiting his crony asking him to break his silence on the multi-crore “scam” in the Rafale deal.

Citing a report by French blog Portail Aviation, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said it reinforced the fact that Modi “facilitated a sweetheart deal with Dassault Aviation to enormously and illegitimately benefit a crony friend”.

The French blog has put up images of documents published by two unions of Rafale-maker Dassault — the CFDT and CGT — and quoted Dassault Aviation Chief Operating Officer Loik Segalenn as telling the two unions that it was “imperative” for the company to sign an agreement with Reliance Defence to get the contract for the jets.

Surjewala said the report by the French blog also corroborates former French President Francois Hollande’s assertions that the “Indian government proposed Reliance Defence as the partner for Dassault for Rafale deal and France did not have a choice”.

“A complete presentation of the Make in India with the creation of the enterprise “Dassault Reliance Aerospace” in Nagpur was made.