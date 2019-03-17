Cong will not field candidates in 7 seats in UP

The Congress today made it clear that it will not contest seven Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh to return the favour of the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance, which has left two seats for the party in the state.

Addressing a press conference at the Nehru Bhawan here, Congress state unit chief Raj Babbar said, “The SP-BSP-RLD have not fielded any candidates from Rae Bareli and Amethi (represented by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi) and so our party has also decided not to contest seven seats.”

He said the Congress will not contest in Mainpuri, the seat from which SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav is contesting the polls.

The Congress will also not contest in Kannauj, a seat represented by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple and Firozabad, represented by Akhilesh’s cousin Akshay Yadav.

Babbar said the Congress will also not field candidates from those seats that the BSP Chief Mayawati, RLD Chief Ajit Singh and RLD Vice President Jayant Chaudhary want to contest.