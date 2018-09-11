Congress attacks Modi government for his silence on fuel prices hike

Congress today attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on the rise in fuel prices and fall in the value of rupee and further went on to say that Modi was not running a government but ‘a profiteering company’.

Terming the Modi government’s excuse of rising fuel prices, which was attributed to rise in crude oil prices in international market, as “lies”, the party alleged Modi was not running a government but ‘a profiteering company’ to fleece the people.

“The national executive of the BJP discussed if the grand alliance of the opposition will last. Why are they so concerned about it? At the national executive usually discussions happen on various issues such as economy, inflation, law and order and problems of the people,” said Congress General Secretary Ashok Gehlot.

“They are not concerned about these issues. They are silent on fuel prices, on the atmosphere of fear, hatred and violence in the country. They are thinking about the opposition in the national executive,” he added.