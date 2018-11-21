Congress doesn’t give us any importance: Akhilesh Yadav

New Delhi: Clearing the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls scene, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the Congress party does not give their party any importance and his party accept a Congress offer for an alliance in Madhya Pradesh assembly polls.

He said that Congress would have “won” more than 200 seats out of 230 in the November 28 elections in Madhya Pradesh had it tied-up with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP).

BSP chief Mayawati had in October announced that her party would contest Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan assembly polls alone and had accused the Congress of being “arrogant” and not being interested in fighting the BJP. It was seen as a setback for the Congress which has been trying to rally opposition forces to forge an anti-BJP front.

“The Congress doesn’t give us any importance. That party was ready to allot seats to SP in Madhya Pradesh elections. However, we told them that the election is going to be a big battle and we need to include the BSP in the alliance, but the Congress was not ready. So, our alliance could not materialise,” Mr Yadav told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday after the launch of his party’s poll manifesto.

The SP chief’s remarks come in the backdrop of the arch-rivals SP and BSP coming together against the BJP in Uttar Pradesh bypolls earlier this year to wrest two important Lok Sabha seats — Gorakhpur and Phulpur — from the saffron party.

Mr Yadav has been maintaining that an alliance with the BSP will be formed in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 MPs to Lok Sabha, to defeat the BJP in the 2019 general elections.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister hit out at the Congress for failing to form an alliance in the state and said its policies were “responsible for the rise of the BJP in the country’s politics”.

“The Congress would have won more than 200 seats in the November 28 elections had it tied-up with the BSP, SP and GGP. But by not forging an alliance with us, the Congress has given us an opportunity to criticise them,” Mr Yadav quipped.

The SP is contesting 51 of the total 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh. In 2013 assembly elections, the SP had drawn a blank.