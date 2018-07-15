Congress don’t stand with Muslim women on Triple Talaq & Nikah Halala issues: Modi

Uttar Pradesh: Commenting on the statement of Congress Party President Rahul Gandhi of calling Congress a Muslim Party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is not surprised with the statement but would like to know that if Congress party only stand for Muslim men because they definitely do not stand with Muslim women on issues like Nikah Halala and Triple Talaq.

After laying the foundation stone for Purvanchal Expressway in Azamgarh and while addressing a rally there, Modi went on to say: “I have heard over the last two days that a naamdaar leader (referring to Rahul Gandhi) recently described the Congress as a party of Muslims. I am not surprised because even former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh once said that Muslims have primary rights over the nation’s natural resources.”

He further went on to say: “I want to ask this leader if his party stands only for Muslim men. Because they definitely don’t stand with Muslim women on issues like triple talaq and nikah halala.”

Talking about the Purvanchal Expressway, PM Modi added: “More than Rs 23,000 crore will be spent on the project. All the cities and towns that fall on this route will witness a sea change.”