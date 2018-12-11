Congress gets big victory in Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh

New Delhi: Amidst all the speculations of which party would win Madhya Pradesh after Congress clearly won in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh defeating Bharatiya Janta Party badly and now finally it seems that Congress have managed to grab Madhya Pradesh as well. Although, there have not been an official announcement of the final voting numbers but as per the current scenario it is clear that Congress is winning it all.

In Mizoram, MNF took lead while K Chandrashekar Rao’s party, TRS has taken a massive lead in Telangana. The results of the five states, which are seen as the semifinal before 2019 general election, will be announced today.

High voter turnouts were recorded in the five states – Rajasthan, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram that went to polls. An aggregate of exit poll results suggests that it would be a neck-and-neck contest between the Congress and BJP in Madhya Pradesh.

