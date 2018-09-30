Congress has been disconnected with people & failed as opposition: Modi

New Delhi: Addressing the country in his Radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Congress has been disconnected with the people and has failed as opposition.

He alleged that the Congress’ sole agenda is to level false charges and spread canards against the government.

Addressing booth workers from Bilaspur, Basti, Chittorgarh, Dhanbad and Mandsaur via NamoApp, PM Modi said the Congress’ tenure at the centre was mired in corruption.

“In past four years Congress has been disconnected with people and has failed as opposition. Their sole agenda is to level false allegation on others and to spread fake news to divert people’s attention,” PM Modi said.

He urged the party workers to reach out to maximum number of people through various media platforms and counter Congress’ “propaganda of false allegations” with facts.

“People with no vision today have become television, which always keeps on playing a comedy,” PM Modi said targeting the Congress leadership.

Replying to questions from workers, the Prime Minister said that after demonetization, black money is no longer there in the property market.