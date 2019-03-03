Congress & its allies are demoralising our forces by asking air strike proof: Modi

New Delhi: Slamming the Congress Party and its supporters who have been continuously doubting the valour of Indian army and asking the proof for recent air strike conducted by IAF soldiers on Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Congress and its allies are demoralising the Indian forces by asking air strike proof every now and then.

Addressing a rally in the presence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, PM Modi said: “First they (Opposition parties) asked for Surgical Strike proof. Now, they have even started asking for proof of the air strike by the Indian Air Force. Why are Congress and its allies demoralising our forces? Why are they giving statements which are benefiting our enemies?”

In his 40-minute long speech during the Sankalp rally, Modi further added the speeches made by the “Grand Old Party are benefiting Pakistan, which their media is playing on their television.”

This was the first time Nitish and Modi came together on the same platform since they shared the stage at a political rally in 2009 in Ludhiana. It also marked NDA’s first joint rally in Bihar since November 2005.