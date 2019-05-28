Congress leaders meet Rahul Gandhi

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his Deputy Sachin Pilot and General Secretaries K.C. Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday met party President Rahul Gandhi amid a leadership crisis following the party’s rout in the Lok Sabha elections.

Spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala also met Rahul Gandhi at the latter’s residence. Gehlot arrived after Pilot had left. Details of their discussions were not immediately known.

Gandhi had offered to quit as the party President at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Saturday but it was unanimously rejected.

The CWC, the party’s top decision making body, authorised Rahul Gandhi to make structural changes in the country’s oldest political party.

But party sources maintained that Rahul Gandhi was firm on quitting, triggering concern in the party that has always worked under the Nehru-Gandhi umbrella.

Priyanka Gandhi first arrived at Rahul Gandhi’s residence in the morning followed by Surjewala and Venugopal. Pilot reached the residence some time later.