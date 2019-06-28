Congress leaders resign in support of Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Several leaders of the Congress gave their resignations from their posts to give Rahul Gandhi a free hand to choose a new team on the other hand Rahul Gandhi is adamant on giving up the presidency.

Hours after Vivek Tankha quit as the party”s Chairman for Law and RTI cell, many others from Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana too gave up their posts.

Tankha resigned on Thursday night saying the Congress cannot afford a stalemate for too long and urged Gandhi to revive the Congress as “a fighting force”.

In a series of tweets on Friday, Tankha said: “We all should submit our resignations from party positions and give Rahulji a free hand to choose his team… Party cannot afford a stalemate for too long.”

He added: “Rahulji, please make drastic changes to revive the party as a fighting force. You have the commitment and determination. Just cobble a good, acceptable and influential nation-wide team.”

On Friday afternoon, Rajesh Lilothia, who was also a party candidate from North West Delhi, resigned as the Delhi Congress Working President.

Besides Tankha and Lilothia, Haryana Women Congress chief Sumitra Chouhan, General Secretary Netta P. Sangma of Meghalaya, Secretary Virender Rathore, Chhattisgarh Secretary Anil Chaudhary, Madhya Pradesh Secretary Sudhir Chaudhary and Haryana Secretary Satyavir Yadav also gave up their posts.