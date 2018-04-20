Congress-led seven opposition parties submit impeachment motion for removal of CJI

The Congress-led seven opposition parties today met Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu and submitted an impeachment motion for the removal of Chief Justice Dipak Misra. "We have moved an impeachment motion for removal of CJI Dipak Misra under five listed grounds," Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad told a press conference after meeting Vice President Naidu. He said while submitting the motion, the opposition party leaders did not discuss its merits but just requested that "this…

The Congress-led seven opposition parties today met Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu and submitted an impeachment motion for the removal of Chief Justice Dipak Misra.

“We have moved an impeachment motion for removal of CJI Dipak Misra under five listed grounds,” Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad told a press conference after meeting Vice President Naidu.

He said while submitting the motion, the opposition party leaders did not discuss its merits but just requested that “this is our motion and the number required is sufficient under the constitution”.

He said that 71 MPs from seven political parties had signed the impeachment motion but as seven have retired, the number is now 64.