Congress MLA Kunwarji Bavalia joins BJP

Gandhinagar: Veteran Gujarat Congress MLA and prominent Koli community leader Kunwarji Bavalia today joined the Bharatiya Janata Party after quitting the Congress party as a legislator to join the ruling BJP.

A four-time MlA from Jasdan and former lok Sabha member from Rajkot in 2009, Bawalia handed over his resignation to Speaker Rajendra Trivedi. He subsequently went to the BJP’s “Shree Kamalam” state headquarters and met the party’s state President Jitu Vaghani and two other cabinet ministers to join the party.

The Koli community leader, who has been sulking ever since the December 2017 elections for being ignored for any key party position, said: “Gandhi has been playing caste politics at the cost of the aspirations of senior party men and even the state Congress leadership was doing the same.”

“This has been playing on my mind for some time since I was unable to carry out public welfare works without interruption because of internal politicking in the party.

“On the other hand, I had been watching how Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national level and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani at the state level has been working for public good,” he told reporters after joining the BJP.