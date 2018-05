Bengaluru: The Congress on Tuesday offered its backing to the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) to form a government in Karnataka. This was announced by party leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Siddaramaiah, the outgoing Chief Minister of Karnataka where elections held on Saturday threw up a hung Assembly.

