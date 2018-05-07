Congress party and its President misguide society with their lies: RSS

New Delhi: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh took a jibe at the Congress chief and party and said that their campaign is a "political swindle based on lies". This came a day after Rahul Gandhi posted a video highlighting the BJP and RSS leaders' "anti-Dalit" stance. "The Congress party and its President continue to try and misguide the society with their lies and deceit. "The official Facebook page of Rahul Gandhi has shared a blatant lie in the name of Sarsanghchalak…

New Delhi: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh took a jibe at the Congress chief and party and said that their campaign is a “political swindle based on lies”. This came a day after Rahul Gandhi posted a video highlighting the BJP and RSS leaders’ “anti-Dalit” stance.

“The Congress party and its President continue to try and misguide the society with their lies and deceit. “The official Facebook page of Rahul Gandhi has shared a blatant lie in the name of Sarsanghchalak Mohanji Bhagwat and me. In that he has claimed that the RSS intends to end the reservations granted to the SC/ST communities by the Indian constitution,” RSS joint general secretary Manmohan Vaidya said in a statement.

Vaidya said “these allegations are a white lie and absolutely baseless”. Gandhi on Sunday targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party and RSS for posing “fascist ideology”, and claimed that they wanted Dalits and Adivasis to exist on the bottom rung of the society.

Gandhi shared a two-minute-long video on Twitter showing atrocities against Dalits, including the 2016 Una incident.