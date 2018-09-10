Congress President leads Opposition’s ‘Bharat Bandh’ protest

Congress President Rahul Gandhi led from the front as a united Opposition staged a foot march here in support of a nationwide shutdown protest or ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by his party against rising fuel prices.

The 1.8-km march was held between Rajghat and Zakir Husain College. Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S), Trinamool Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), Rashtriya Lok Dal, All India United Democratic Front, Revolutionary Socialist Party and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were among the opposition parties that participated in protest.

The Congress President paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial at Rajghat. He also offered water at the memorial which he brought from Kailash Mansarovar yatra before joining other opposition leaders including Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot, Anand Sharma, Ambika Soni, Ahmed Patel, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Shailja Kumari, Meira Kumar, Jairam Ramesh; NCP’s Tariq Anwar, LJD’s Sharad Yadav and RJD’s Manoj Jha in the nationwide shutdown.