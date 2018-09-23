Congress thought India was all its people while BJP is seeing it as product: Rahul

New Delhi: Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party of monetising India, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said that Congress thought that India consisted of their people while Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah saw it as a golden bird and a product that could be monetised.

“When Mr. Modi came to power, a person from Gujarat was chosen to head the SPG. He also came to meet me. In a short time, he left the position. I asked him why and he told me that he refused a list of officers hand-picked by the RSS,” Mr. Gandhi said.

He also attacked RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, taking a dig at his claim that the RSS wished to organise the nation.

“RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says that we are organising the nation. Who are you? Are you God? The nation will organise itself,” Mr. Gandhi said. He sought to know whether the nation would sit back to be organised by the RSS. He added that this was a “fantasy” and would end in a couple of months.

The BJP and the RSS wanted to capture all institutions as they were aware that they could not win all elections, Mr. Gandhi said. He asserted that if the Congress came to power, it would restore the autonomy and freedom of professors and higher educational institutions.