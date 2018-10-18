Congress veteran N D Tiwari passes away at 93

Congress veteran and former UP Chief Minister N D Tiwari died today after the prolonged illness at the age of 93. It was his birthday today and he breathed for the last time on the same date.

The politician was admitted to Max Hospital in Saket on September 20 last year after suffering a brain stroke.

ND Tiwari was one of the most prominent leaders of congress holding many important portfolios throughout his career. He remains the only Chief Minister of Uttarakhand to have completed his five-year-tenure in office.

ND Tiwari was a freedom fighter before joining the Congress and became the Minister of External Affairs in the Rajiv Gandhi cabinet. He remains the only politician to be elected Chief Minister in two Indian states. He served as the CM of UP three times.