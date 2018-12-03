Congress will help Telangana people fulfil their dreams: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Addressing public meeting in Telangana, Congress President Rahul Gandhi promised that his party will help Telangana people fulfil their dreams. He also said that Telangana was born of idealism and great dreams but four years of TRS or BJP incompetence, arrogance and corruption has made the people cynical.

“Telangana was born of idealism and great dreams. But, four years of TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) or BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) incompetence, arrogance and corruption has made the people cynical,” Gandhi tweeted.

“I am in Telangana today to address public meetings and to assure the great people of this state that the Congress will help fulfil their dreams.”

With barely two more days left for campaigning to end in Telangana, Gandhi will address two public meetings in the state on Monday.

Elections to the 119-member Assembly are scheduled for December 7. Counting of votes will take place on December 11.