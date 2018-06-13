Congress wins Bengaluru’s Jayanagar Seat

The Congress has registered a comprehensive win in the election in Bengaluru’s Jayanagar constituency in Karnataka, where assembly polls were held on June 11. The Congress defeated the BJP by nearly 3,000 votes.

The Assembly elections were held across Karnataka on May 12, but polling in Jayanagar in south Bengaluru was deferred because of the death of BJP candidate BN Vijayakumar. The Congress got 54,457 votes, while the BJP got 51,568. Around 55 per cent polling was recorded in the constituency on June 11.

The BJP has fielded Mr Vijayakumar’s brother BN Prahlad and the Congress candidate is senior leader and former minister Ramalinga Reddy’s daughter Sowmya Reddy. The Janata Dal Secular of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy pulled out its candidate and formally backed its coalition partner Congress.

This is the first election that the Janata Dal Secular and Congress have fought on the same side since they formed an alliance to take power following a fractured verdict.

The two had fielded candidates against each other, despite being coalition partners, in the recent election to the Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly seat in the city.