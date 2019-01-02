Congress’s conspiracy to target Shah got defeated in SC also: Smriti Irani

New Delhi: Accusing the Congress party of making conspiracy against Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah, BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani said that the Congress party’s conspiracy to target Shah got defeated in not only High Court but also in Supreme Court. She also said that the court has admitted that these cases were imposed on Shah for political reasons.

“The court has admitted that these cases were imposed on Shah for political reasons. Not only in the Mumbai High Court but also in the Supreme Court, the Congress’ conspiracy got defeated, ” Irani told reporters.

She alleged that evidence was “manufactured” in an attempt to “destroy” Shah politically.

She also accused Congress chief Rahul Gandhi of supporting a terrorist, a reference to his tweet on the verdict in Sohrabuddin Shaikh case that “nobody killed” him and he “just died”.

“On the orders of the Congress leadership, the CBI tried to frame Amit Shah as part of a political conspiracy.

All 22 accused in the alleged 20o5-2006 fake encounter killings of gangster Sohrabuddin Shaikh, his wife Kausar Bi and his aide Tulsi Prajapati were acquitted on December 21 by a special CBI court in Mumbai because of insufficient evidence.