Connection with a film happens through a story, says Kriti Sanon

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Luka Chuppi’, said that the connection with a film happens through a story and that she do not want to stick to one genre instead she want to explore.

She said: “I do not want to get comfortable in one space or genre of film. Yes, it is true that I have associated with a happy film, as my last was ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, which was a success…

Coincidentally, my next two films — ‘Arjun Patiala’ and ‘Housefull 4’ are also happy films.

“But I am not looking at these things that way. For me, the connection with a film happens through a story. I want to explore,” Kriti said.

She was present at the trailer launch with co-actors Kartik Aaryan, Pankaj Tripathi, producer Dinesh Vijan and director Laxman Utekar.

The film “Luka Chuppi”, releasing on March 1, is a romantic comedy set in Mathura.

Kriti said making people laugh is very tough.

“If as an actor I can manage to do it in the film, that feels great. During the shooting of the film, I was very happy and I think when I am happy within, it translates on-screen. That is how hopefully people will see in the film,” she said.