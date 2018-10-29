Construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya is not our party’s agenda: JD-U

By
Prishita Rathi
-
Capture_5b30b026a06a6
Construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya is not our party’s agenda: JD-U

New Delhi: Denying the Ram Mandir issue as its political agenda, Janata Dal- United spokesperson Sanjay Singh said that the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya is not their party’s agenda.

The Janata Dal-United also made it categorically clear that it would accept the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya title suit that would commence hearing in January 2019.

“Construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is not on our party’s agenda,” party spokesperson Sanjay Singh told the media here.

The JD-U leader considered close to party chief Nitish Kumar said the BJP ally was not backing or supporting any one on the disputed issue in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

“The construction of the temple at a particular place in Ayodhya is a disputed case. The JD-U will accept the verdict of the top court in the case,” he added.

In the past also JD-U had made it clear that the party was not with the Bharatiya Janata Party as far as the Ram Janmabhoomi issue was concerned.

Politics News,Politics Breaking News,, Janata Dal-United, JD-U spokesperson Sanjay Singh, Political news, Ram Mandir Issue, Ram temple in Ayodhya, Sanjay Singh on Ram Mandir issue, Supreme Court

New Delhi: Denying the Ram Mandir issue as its political agenda, Janata Dal- United spokesperson Sanjay Singh said that the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya is not their party’s agenda. The Janata Dal-United also made it categorically clear that…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

MORE FROM PARDAPHASH