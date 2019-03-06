Consume this in order to prevent Colon cancer!

These days nine out of ten people are suffering from daily common health problems but not taking it seriously might led to something devastating later. Yes, you read it right! Many a times not visiting a doctor for your common yet daily health related issues can lead to disease like cancer and also it is that one disease that has no comeback specially for middle class or poor people but Colon cancer is one type of cancer that can be prevented by consuming garlic, onion on a regular basis.

It may sound weird but eating onion and garlic might help in preventing colon cancer, according to the information given by a new study.

From the first Hospital of China Medical University, Zhi Li stated: “The greater the number of allium vegetables, the better the protection. In general, the present findings shed light on the primary prevention of colorectal cancer through lifestyle intervention, which deserves further in-depth explorations.”

For the study, 833 patients of colorectal cancer were matched to 833 healthy controls by age, sex and residence area. Demographic and dietary information was collected via face-to-face interviews using a validated food frequency questionnaire.

However, the association of garlic intake with cancer risk was not significant among those with distal colon cancer, the Xinhua reported. According to the study, the health benefits can be observed when one eats about 16 kg of allium vegetables every year or 50 grams every day.

As per the reports, the researchers also pointed out that the cooking method can affect the nutritional value of allium vegetables. For instance, crushing fresh garlic is beneficial but boiling onions reduces useful chemicals.