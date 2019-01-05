Consume this to keep diabetes at bay!

Diabetes is that one problem almost everyone is facing these days in fact there are people losing their lives because of heart attack due to diabetes. There are many who do not know the dangerous side-effects of sugar but the effects can also be kept at bay by taking proper care. Instead of taking medicines on a daily basis, eat certain food and vegetables to keep diabetes at bay.

Eggs are considered to contain maximum protein along with that it also has the properties that can keep diabetes at bay. Consume one egg a day in order to reduce blood metabolite profile that is related to a lower risk of Type-2 diabetes.

“The study explored potential compounds that could explain this association using non-targeted metabolomics, a technique that enables a broad profiling of chemicals in a sample,” said lead author Stefania Noerman from the University of Eastern Finland.

There are other benefits of eating eggs for skin and hair which is known by many but the health benefits of consuming egg is vast and doing so might give you relief from medicines. Eating medicines on a daily basis already causes harmful toxins inside the body therefore one should avoid eating medicines for minute problems on daily basis instead eat healthy to stay healthy.