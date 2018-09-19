Contempt notice issued to BJP’s Manoj Tiwari

The Supreme Court today issued contempt notice to BJP MP Manoj Tiwari before it for breaking the lock of a sealed premises in Delhi’s Gokulpur village.

“It’s important that elected members should not defy the order of this court,” a bench of Justice Madan B. Lokur, Justice Abdul S. Nazeer and Justice Deepak Gupta said while issuing a contempt notice to Tiwari and asked him to appear before it on September 25.

Terming the action of Tiwari “unfortunate”, the bench said it shows a “disturbed affair where a member of Parliament is alleged to have broken the seal of some premises” despite sealing operation in terms of orders passed by the apex court.

Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, assisting the court in the sealing issue, requested the court to take stringent action against Tiwari for breaking the lock of a sealed premises.